Essex Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Energy Recovery Com (ERII); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Held by Friess Associates Llc

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 649,316 shares traded or 191.89% up from the average. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – SALTEN ENERGIGJENVINNING AS DECIDED TO BUILD AN ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT AT ELKEM SALTEN

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,689 shares to 11,012 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp Com (NYSE:LNN) by 22,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,890 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,254 shares to 220,946 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 111,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

