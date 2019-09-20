Essex Investment Management Co Lowered By $1.31 Million Its 2U Com (TWOU) Position; Exelon (EXC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.73% above currents $48.47 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. See Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Upgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $49.5000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43 New Target: $47 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased 2U Inc Com (TWOU) stake by 70.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 35,457 shares as 2U Inc Com (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 15,130 shares with $569,000 value, down from 50,587 last quarter. 2U Inc Com now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 638,756 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear plant shutting down today – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.23M shares. 7,762 were reported by First Hawaiian Bank. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 232,497 shares. 182,302 were reported by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Napier Park Glob (Us) Lp holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 50,000 shares. Uss Management accumulated 625,681 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,364 shares. Asset reported 0.16% stake. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Co has 532,781 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 14,745 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 19,023 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Caprock Gp has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tompkins holds 0% or 488 shares. First American Retail Bank holds 106,254 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 3.52 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.95 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Harley Davidson Inc Com (NYSE:HOG) stake by 12,853 shares to 31,950 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Crawford & Co Cl A (NYSE:CRD.A) stake by 52,927 shares and now owns 66,349 shares. Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS) was raised too.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 75% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why 2U Stock Jumped 39.7% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TWOU CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 2U (TWOU) Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 446.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 114.73% above currents $17.58 stock price. 2U had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of TWOU in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2000 target.