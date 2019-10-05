Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $3.07 Million as Share Price Declined; As Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut by $2.81 Million Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19 million, up from 7,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 236,134 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.04 million for 10.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 0% or 4,800 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 3,173 shares. 7,550 are held by Shell Asset. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 37,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 278,111 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 2,064 shares. Sei Investments invested in 152,818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alphaone Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hrt Financial Llc owns 3,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj has invested 0.71% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Phocas owns 172,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Convergence Partners stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,718 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 43,352 shares to 531,455 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 103,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

