Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Holding by $538,692; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose While De Burlo Group Upped Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 152.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 6,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 11,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $895,000, up from 4,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 739,604 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 109,975 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, up from 105,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 527,101 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,800 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,300 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

