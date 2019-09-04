Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Its Newmont Mng Com (NEM) Holding; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 399 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 288 sold and trimmed holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 483.05 million shares, up from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 29 to 27 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 258 Increased: 305 New Position: 94.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Newmont Mng Corp Com (NEM) stake by 42.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Newmont Mng Corp Com (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 84,190 shares with $3.01M value, up from 59,190 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp Com now has $34.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 2.66 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 1.20M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. holds 12.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for 8.07 million shares. Sloane Robinson Llp owns 258,200 shares or 12.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthews International Capital Management Llc has 12.56% invested in the company for 3.68 million shares. The California-based Dalton Investments Llc has invested 11.85% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 947,675 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is -2.32% below currents $40.88 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited invested in 1,251 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 20,000 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,926 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,220 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.13% or 53,908 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 776,714 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James & Associates reported 189,547 shares. 2.45 million are held by Brandywine Global Management Limited Co. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 20,781 shares. Pggm Invs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Dexcom Inc Com (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 9,689 shares to 11,012 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) stake by 31,677 shares and now owns 37,743 shares. Livent Corp Com was reduced too.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.