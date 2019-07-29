Essex Investment Management Co Increases Position in Tetra Technologies Del Com (TTI); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Selz Capital Has Boosted Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 413,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 841,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 428,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 80,568 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $945 MLN TO $985 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 20% INTEREST I; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $40.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1903.01. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 621,887 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 25,671 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 239 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 1.57M shares. 440,191 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Loews has 11,221 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 95,708 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 85,638 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 43,145 shares. Marathon Cap Management stated it has 0.31% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 294,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.62 million shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 43,449 shares to 45,883 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tetra Technologies: A Deep Dive Into A Stock With Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Distribution and Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Technologies: Oilfield Water Management Play – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TETRA Technologies: A Diamond In The Rough That Can Triple In The Next Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.