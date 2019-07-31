Essex Investment Management Co Increases Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN); Bender Robert & Associates Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Share Value Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,282 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 39,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $183.22. About 543,956 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 2.89M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $105.5M Contract from NATO to Upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 62,172 shares to 64,973 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Com by 26,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,987 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 180 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,805 shares. Capital Planning holds 5,794 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv holds 0.07% or 3,466 shares. 1,979 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Kings Point Capital Management owns 40,428 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,500 shares. Bokf Na owns 33,537 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Argyle Capital Mgmt has 28,260 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 268,709 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,109 shares. 4,467 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company. 450,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,199 shares. Amg Tru State Bank accumulated 82,571 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bell Retail Bank reported 52,958 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension Service has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Taurus Asset Lc invested in 53,858 shares. Gideon Advsr invested in 0.17% or 5,928 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 469,916 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 14,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Inc invested in 107,687 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 22,129 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 9,840 are owned by Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,067 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things You Need to Know From AbbVie’s Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.