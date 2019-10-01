Essex Investment Management Co Increases Position in Itron Com (ITRI); Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc Com (ITRI) by 319.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 46,472 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 157,941 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 2,889 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 14,591 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 1,443 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Vanguard holds 3.68M shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 5,306 shares. Smith Graham & Company Invest Advisors Lp stated it has 0.73% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Comml Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Credit Agricole S A has 44,423 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Communications Limited Liability holds 0.36% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 772,930 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston stated it has 545,384 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 95,370 shares. American has 25,619 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation C (NYSE:NEM) by 10,856 shares to 73,334 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd Com New (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,311 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp Com.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 25,342 shares to 370,855 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 693,143 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs has 2.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 201,054 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has 1.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma holds 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 55.67 million shares. Weybosset Rech And Management Lc invested in 0.32% or 12,847 shares. Roosevelt Gru accumulated 360,592 shares. 207,596 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Advisors. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 74,319 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Alesco Advsrs invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zeke Advsrs Lc invested in 0.47% or 114,676 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.81% or 48.35 million shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 14,598 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 1.01% or 76,211 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 163,455 shares.

