Essex Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Energy Recovery Com (ERII); Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Lowered by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 88,708 shares traded or 53.71% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 54,640 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 07/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Reports Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares to 59,092 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,600 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.5% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1.50M shares. Parametric Limited Com owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 7,549 shares. Moreover, Hillhouse Management has 8.74% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Management Limited Partnership has 36,931 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 280,271 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 26,102 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 16,452 shares. Nfc Investments reported 5.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 26,816 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 907,782 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 18,444 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,500 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology C (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 39,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,039 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 1.86M shares. 87,000 were reported by Elkhorn Prns Partnership. 40,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. 80,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 12,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Avenir invested 0.75% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). 683 Management Ltd owns 1.10 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 2,099 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com invested in 0% or 60,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 452,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 26,944 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Tortoise Ltd has 72 shares.