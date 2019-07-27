Essex Investment Management Co Holds Holding in Cutera Com (CUTR); Cardiovascular Sys (CSII) Shares Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Its Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (CSII) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 8,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 34,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 401,583 shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth); 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 53,584 shares as the company's stock rose 14.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 123,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 51,087 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.17% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 144,781 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.15 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,735 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9,811 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 157,862 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 113,978 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 216,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 32,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 63,300 shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 285.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 217,538 shares to 249,938 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 107,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hl.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) by 21,171 shares to 5,074 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).