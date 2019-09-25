Essex Investment Management Co Holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holder Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 73,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 219,455 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 292,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 282,298 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 242,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The institutional investor held 887,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 57,992 shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc Com (NYSE:HOG) by 12,853 shares to 31,950 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc Com (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 21,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Hillsdale Investment reported 338,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 38,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com reported 0.33% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.86% or 318,716 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co reported 316,851 shares stake. Menta invested in 0.1% or 20,671 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 50,100 shares. Harvey Prtn Limited Company holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 287,600 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc owns 26,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 53,851 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 59.26% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,000 shares to 103,000 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ASPN shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 0.21% less from 23.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 98,285 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 496,100 shares. Creative Planning reported 25,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 318,864 shares. Awm Inc reported 4.28M shares stake. Moreover, Ariel Invs Lc has 0.06% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 679,817 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Eam Investors Lc accumulated 113,157 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0.01% or 103,145 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 400 shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,666 shares. 30,500 are owned by Blair William And Il. The California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Llc, New York-based fund reported 887,650 shares. Vanguard stated it has 1.40 million shares.