Essex Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA); Lazard Asset Management Decreased Stake in Extra Space Sto (EXR) by $4.56 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Sto (EXR) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 45,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 66,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Sto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 678,579 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.16 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Par (NYSE:PSB) by 141,855 shares to 231,025 shares, valued at $36.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) by 53,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

