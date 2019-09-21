Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Position in Cerus Com (CERS) by $813,725 as Market Value Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cerus Corp Com (CERS) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 162,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The hedge fund held 320,723 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 483,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cerus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 600,656 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 15/05/2018 – #Urgent A little while ago Saudi air defenses intercept a ballistic missile in the sky # Jazan Thank God; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – AMENDMENT CONTRACT WITH BARDA PROVIDES AN INCREMENTAL $15 MLN IN FUNDING BRINGING TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE TO MORE THAN $200 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 26/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Biggest Barrage as Yemen War Enters Fourth Year; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 11/05/2018 – # Jazan_now # Jazan intercept missiles now over the sky of Abu Arish; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Llc owns 54,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Texas-based King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,279 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 57,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 236,220 shares. 4,181 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Pier Ltd Liability Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 1.18 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 645,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 209,426 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). National Bank Of America De reported 1.17 million shares stake. 10.75M are held by Baker Bros Advsr Lp.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc Com by 75,468 shares to 133,672 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cynergistek Inc Com by 104,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc Com.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.