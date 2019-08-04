Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Holding By $1.29 Million; PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, February 18. See PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) stake by 98.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 71,622 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 1,191 shares with $22,000 value, down from 72,813 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com now has $7.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 3.28M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity. The insider Hanna James Kevin sold $330,660.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 107,628 shares to 126,287 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) stake by 116,000 shares and now owns 227,786 shares. Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 64,707 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Preferred Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 14,280 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 10.73 million shares. Inv, Indiana-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 66,849 were accumulated by First Republic. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Barclays Public Lc owns 907,569 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 422,140 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 102,249 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 8 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 62,300 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. JMP Securities maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

