Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Position by $697,500 as Stock Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Raised Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 6.90 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil Sees FY18 Average Daily Production Up 26%-30% Vs. Previous Guidance Up 18%-22%; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 20,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 28,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.44M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Update and Initial Share Repurchase Activity – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares to 28,811 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 53,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 345,829 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.22% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 103,932 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 27,661 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.73% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 157,208 shares. 1,030 are owned by Washington Tru Bank. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 9,414 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 2,756 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 0.02% or 4,384 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 0.18% or 2.04M shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 49,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Incorporated reported 34,136 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.34% or 11,924 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 349,275 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,639 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.34M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.