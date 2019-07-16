Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position in Netflix Com (NFLX) as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Stake Held by Anderson Hoagland & Co

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 33,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Mngmt owns 127,841 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 1.00 million shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Guardian Com has invested 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Geode Cap Lc owns 24.92 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 41,401 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Senator Inv Lp invested in 4.14% or 1.18 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 3,315 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 55,186 are held by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 21,022 shares. 145,215 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Guardian Capital LP holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,365 are owned by Haverford Service.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited accumulated 1,083 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 4,425 shares. 180 are owned by Hillsdale Investment. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 3.22% or 42,645 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Service Ma has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Cap Lp has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fagan Associates reported 1,635 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ckw Gp reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.59% or 131,285 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Management holds 6,077 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has 94,122 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 53,739 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc Com by 69,071 shares to 70,873 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) by 116,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Impinj Inc Com.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.