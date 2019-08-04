Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $6.78 Million; Target (TGT) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 268,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 577,148 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, down from 845,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 11,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.