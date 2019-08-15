Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its U S Concrete Com New (USCR) Holding; Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased U S Concrete Inc Com New (USCR) stake by 60.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 59,984 shares as U S Concrete Inc Com New (USCR)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 39,670 shares with $1.64M value, down from 99,654 last quarter. U S Concrete Inc Com New now has $732.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.66% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 87,150 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 80 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 53 decreased and sold stakes in Jackson Rivers Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 18,718 shares to 58,282 valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) stake by 27,981 shares and now owns 32,501 shares. Canopy Growth Corp Com was raised too.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.01 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 57,197 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average