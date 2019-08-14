Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position by $831,533 as Share Value Rose; Citadel Advisors Boosted Its Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holding by $17.20 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 56,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 64,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 15.87 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 7427.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 104,783 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 23/04/2018 – WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE WORKING WITH PROTHENA CORP ON ITS STRATEGY BEYOND ITS PRONTO TRIAL INVESTIGATING NEOD001 IN AL AMYLOIDOSIS; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – INITIATED A REORGANIZATION TO ALIGN ITS RESOURCES ON ADVANCING ITS BROAD NEUROSCIENCE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 407,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 17,967 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. 228,636 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Hap Trading Limited Com accumulated 458,644 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 29,534 shares. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 61,640 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 141,131 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Product Prtn Ltd Com has 58,903 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9,605 shares to 209,995 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:CF) by 136,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Pa holds 434,485 shares. Btim reported 1.18M shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 73,618 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 8,116 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 3,212 shares. Vista Capital Prtn Incorporated owns 2,237 shares. Fundx Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,817 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas has 274,129 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. 231,556 are held by Madison. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hudock Gp Ltd Llc has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gam Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Research Management holds 0.37% or 8,853 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors stated it has 24.89 million shares. Selz Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 88,000 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI) by 413,086 shares to 841,879 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Correvio Pharma Corp Com by 443,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.