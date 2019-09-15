Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake in Cutera Com (CUTR) as Market Valuation Rose; General American Investors Company Decreased Its Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Holding by $1.45 Million; Valuation Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 170,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53M, down from 177,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 376,422 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 30,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 145,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 176,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 117,576 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cutera’s Story Is Broken – And Maybe For Good – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argus sees 11% upside in Cerner in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smtc Corp Com New (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 116,371 shares to 276,532 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intricon Corp Com (NASDAQ:IIN) by 15,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 4,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 980 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Raymond James Associate stated it has 50,959 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 895,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 646,307 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 8,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Eagle Asset holds 123,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Ny holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 831,270 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com stated it has 12,851 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 4,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $672.85 million for 38.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 44,753 shares to 494,327 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Company/.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ASML Holding: At The Top Of The Semiconductor Food Chain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.