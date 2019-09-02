Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Cray Com New (CRAY) Position; Tobam Cut Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (ULTA) Stake

Tobam decreased Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (ULTA) stake by 44.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 98,740 shares as Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Tobam holds 125,189 shares with $43.66 million value, down from 223,929 last quarter. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr now has $19.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Cray Inc Com New (CRAY) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 11,620 shares as Cray Inc Com New (CRAY)’s stock rose 32.77%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 51,038 shares with $1.33M value, down from 62,658 last quarter. Cray Inc Com New now has $1.45 billion valuation. It closed at $34.93 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cray Awarded Contracts With the US Army Research Laboratory and the Army Engineering and Research Development Center – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cray CTO Steve Scott to Present Keynote on Cray’s Slingshot Interconnect at IEEE Hot Interconnects 2019 Conference – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cray holders approve HPE merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Dorsey And Whitney Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 14,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,967 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Ny has invested 2.29% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 16,465 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.11% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.35% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 602,151 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 23,070 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Kbc Group Nv reported 20,719 shares stake.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 18,718 shares to 58,282 valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) stake by 27,133 shares and now owns 113,066 shares. Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 1,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 1,199 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,206 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 1.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provident Inv Mngmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 69,255 shares. Brinker stated it has 15,848 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Lp stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $213.66 million for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55’s average target is 31.47% above currents $237.73 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 33 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, August 30. Wells Fargo maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Tobam increased Franco (NYSE:FNV) stake by 26,000 shares to 474,377 valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 92,600 shares and now owns 505,807 shares. Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) was raised too.