Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Holding By $455,549; LONG BLOCKCHAIN CMN STK (LBCC) Shorts Up By 610%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,587 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 25,049 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 28,636 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd Shs now has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 683,598 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (NASDAQ:LBCC) had an increase of 610% in short interest. LBCC’s SI was 7,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 610% from 1,000 shares previously. With 44,900 avg volume, 0 days are for LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP CMN STK (NASDAQ:LBCC)’s short sellers to cover LBCC’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBCC News: 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP – CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LETTER-OF-INTENT WITH STATER TERMINATED ON MARCH 17, 2018; 02/04/2018 – STATER BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED REPORTS 8.5 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – RAMY SOLIMAN, CEO OF STATER BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN; 30/03/2018 – TSLC PTE LTD REPORTS 17.0 PCT STAKE IN LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 Long Blockchain Corp. Agrees to Acquire Hashcove, a UK-Based Company Building Distributed Ledger Technologies for Financial Mar; 20/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – SHAMYL MALIK, CEO OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF STATER; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the Global Financial Markets; 20/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in Stater Blockchain, UK-focused Developer of Blockchain Solutions for the; 15/03/2018 – LONG BLOCKCHAIN – CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE CAN INCREASE THEIR OWNERSHIP TO 17.1% OF COMBINED ENTITY BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES; 23/03/2018 – Long Blockchain Corp. Announces Minority Investment in TSLC, a Singapore-Based Financial Technology Company with a Strategic Ownership Position in CASHe

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Impinj Inc Com stake by 17,131 shares to 117,537 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 5,195 shares and now owns 14,854 shares. Limelight Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:LLNW) was raised too.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 125.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CyberArk Stock Bull Signal Has Never Been Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk: Still A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 33.42% above currents $105.31 stock price. CyberArk Software had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 15.