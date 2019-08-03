Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stake By $3.41 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Macys (M) Stake By $600,048

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) stake by 47.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 18,718 shares as Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 58,282 shares with $10.61M value, up from 39,564 last quarter. Raytheon Co Com New now has $49.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Macys Inc (M) stake by 29.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 25,002 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 59,437 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 84,439 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $6.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) stake by 80,556 shares to 100,000 valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 6,965 shares and now owns 76,860 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Livent Corp Com stake by 37,569 shares to 58,062 valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 21,293 shares and now owns 93,818 shares. Dexcom Inc Com (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

