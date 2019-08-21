Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Tetra Technologies Del Com (TTI) as Share Value Declined; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 413,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 841,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 428,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.905. About 307,769 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $945 MLN TO $985 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON UNIT $0.40; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced Filtration

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 30,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 28,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 58,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 800,476 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack & holds 0.96% or 657,388 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 841,879 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl reported 1.03M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 50,687 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,858 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 21,930 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 193,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Everence Inc has invested 0.03% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 10.30 million shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 89,856 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 383,240 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 159,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 18.60 million shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs by 37,159 shares to 107,509 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 8,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,195 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 194,483 shares to 240,378 shares, valued at $56.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 71,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,774 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 60,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 528 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 648 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 2,388 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.02% or 25,346 shares. Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,499 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.32% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 29,945 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 28,500 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested in 0% or 12,427 shares. Macquarie Group invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kj Harrison accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).