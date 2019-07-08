Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Holding in Newmont Mng Com (NEM) by $875,000; As Meritor (MTOR) Share Value Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $1.26 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp Com (NEM) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,190 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 2.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc. (MTOR) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 62,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.15 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 233,314 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc Com by 12,201 shares to 28,563 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp Com by 37,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,062 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc C (NYSE:WTS).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663. Gottesfeld Stephen P had sold 3,500 shares worth $122,605.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 19,570 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tcw Gp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Capital Financial Advisers Lc reported 8,725 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 2,956 shares. 550,048 are owned by Personal Advsr. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 216,351 are owned by First Advisors Ltd Partnership. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 126,993 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc stated it has 7,700 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 622,869 are held by Pension. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Comm stated it has 54,140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Shields Company Ltd stated it has 20,950 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.56% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,231 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Co. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). New York-based Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 63,231 shares. 19,840 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. 29,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 137,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has 4.67M shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 78,265 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Highline Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 2.44% or 1.91 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 6.74 million were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 5.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $78.49M for 6.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $188,284 activity. Plomin Joseph A. had sold 10,000 shares worth $206,256. Another trade for 1,148 shares valued at $24,028 was made by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 214,033 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $186.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 76,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).