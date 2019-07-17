Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Position; Shorts at WALLBRIDGE MINING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WLBMF) Raised By 31.46%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) stake by 99.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 11,250 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 8 shares with $1,000 value, down from 11,258 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com now has $9.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 98,526 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C

WALLBRIDGE MINING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) had an increase of 31.46% in short interest. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.317. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $138.70 million. The firm primarily explores for and produces nickel, copper, platinum, palladium, gold, and other platinum group metals. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property, which includes a block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an aggregate area of 1,051.77 hectares located in west-central Quebec.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 35.46 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ubiquiti Networks had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11.

