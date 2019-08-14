Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Its Holding in Raven Inds Com (RAVN) by $703,684 as Shares Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Violich Capital Management Cut Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc Com (RAVN) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 18,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 11,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 29,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 32,632 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.)

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 42,681 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 40,384 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 49,500 shares. Aqr Cap holds 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 16,225 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 33,788 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 1,355 shares stake. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 10,576 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 90,715 shares. Garrison Asset Lc holds 1.54% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 75,777 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Everence Cap invested in 7,150 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn stated it has 24,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 153,987 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. LeBaron Marc E had bought 500 shares worth $17,430 on Tuesday, May 21.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares to 279,125 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 21,554 shares. Janney Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,569 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.51 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.53% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.10 million shares. Nwq Mngmt Ltd has 1.37 million shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 251,398 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 18.01M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.59M shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 3,883 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,326 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 48,816 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 109,121 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited holds 137,410 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).