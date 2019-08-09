Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Its Dexcom Com (DXCM) Holding; R F Industries LTD (RFIL) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Dexcom Inc Com (DXCM) stake by 46.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 9,689 shares as Dexcom Inc Com (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 11,012 shares with $1.31M value, down from 20,701 last quarter. Dexcom Inc Com now has $14.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 828,259 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold their stakes in R F Industries LTD. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.68 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding R F Industries LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity Rech invested in 0.07% or 99,306 shares. Stephens Management Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 169,082 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc owns 19,242 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 113 shares. 34,648 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 308 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0% or 11,045 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 540,465 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership owns 31,752 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.1% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Axa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 956,279 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $893,400 activity. SAYER KEVIN R also sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Canopy Growth Corp Com stake by 177,386 shares to 279,125 valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Impinj Inc Com stake by 81,301 shares and now owns 100,406 shares. Newmont Mng Corp Com (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.57 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. for 155,679 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 51,980 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 242,998 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,584 shares.

The stock increased 2.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 11,174 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) has declined 14.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./

