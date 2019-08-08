Essex Investment Management Co Cut Its Lindsay Com (LNN) Position by $2.20 Million; Stock Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $647,127

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp Com (LNN) by 76.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 6,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 29,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 21,630 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00 million, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 8.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,760 were reported by First Dallas Secs. Spectrum Mngmt reported 46,527 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 735,369 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement accumulated 3.35% or 1.43 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.46% or 7.85M shares. Uss Invest Limited holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.25 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited has 125,125 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,450 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.47% or 13.70 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management owns 114,423 shares for 5.62% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 72,712 shares. Granite Prtn Lc owns 257,388 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares to 36,607 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 55,014 shares to 56,448 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) by 57,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34M for 72.54 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.