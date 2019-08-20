Essex Investment Management Co Cut Its Chegg Com (CHGG) Position by $1.48 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Nadler Financial Group Decreased Stake

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (CHGG) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 39,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 87,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 126,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.57M shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,880 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckhead Cap accumulated 38,204 shares. Palisade Asset Lc has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Fin Corp holds 8.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.17M shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 5,996 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Llp owns 4,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 13,876 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Lc has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 492,202 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 1.59% stake. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.67% or 13,446 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Co accumulated 549,879 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 19,756 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 110,998 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares to 279,125 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 55,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 494,049 shares. Amer Interest Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 244,550 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma reported 444,315 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.09M shares stake. Botty Invsts Llc accumulated 0% or 289 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 22,345 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 869,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 25,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.27M shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 115,200 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 7.78 million shares. Next Century Growth Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 345,950 shares. Sylebra Hk Co Ltd owns 3.53 million shares or 7.94% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 8,044 shares.