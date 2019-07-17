Essex Investment Management Co Cut Holding in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $8.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 71,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 72,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 32.29M shares traded or 780.48% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares to 28,811 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 55,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Welch Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 5,769 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). State Street invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.43% or 168,850 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 329,321 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 24,164 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 279,136 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Hawaiian Bank holds 891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 20,330 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 67,787 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.28 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,519 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Haverford Fincl Service owns 85,205 shares. Blue Fin owns 2,155 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan, a Missouri-based fund reported 58,400 shares. Alesco Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,795 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Rockland. Compton Management Ri owns 39,981 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Co accumulated 8,348 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Argent Trust accumulated 48,531 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Montecito Bank And Tru has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 54,639 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 84,353 shares. 3,429 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Lc. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 937 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.18 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.