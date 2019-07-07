Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Position By $5.09 Million; UPM KYMMENE ORDINARY SHARES (UPMKF) SI Increased By 52.3%

UPM KYMMENE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPMKF) had an increase of 52.3% in short interest. UPMKF’s SI was 228,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 52.3% from 149,700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 84 days are for UPM KYMMENE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UPMKF)’s short sellers to cover UPMKF’s short positions. It closed at $26.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) stake by 619.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 27,981 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 32,501 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 4,520 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor now has $448.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) stake by 57,082 shares to 63,423 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) stake by 8,590 shares and now owns 8,195 shares. Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the bio and forest industries. The company has market cap of $14.19 billion. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.