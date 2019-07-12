Essex Financial Services Upped Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $306,402; Valuation Rose; Confluence Wealth Management Boosted Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $432,357; Market Valuation Declined

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $285. About 179,708 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 2.57M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Community National Bank Na reported 190 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.55M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.21 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Natixis owns 148,610 shares. Captrust Fin invested in 0.01% or 3,404 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hartline Invest holds 0.18% or 7,230 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.04% or 49,962 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 15,465 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 133,691 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 187,277 were reported by United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamicscorp (NYSE:GD) by 4,019 shares to 12,769 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,204 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI had sold 997 shares worth $208,454. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 13,424 shares. Azimuth Management Limited holds 0.69% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 45,870 shares. 17,434 are held by Oppenheimer & Co. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blackhill Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.19% or 176,511 shares. Ims Mngmt invested in 0.77% or 4,200 shares. Vigilant Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 377,754 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cibc Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 124,887 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 13,476 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 4,252 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank owns 17,115 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.