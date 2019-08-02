Essex Financial Services Trimmed Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $702,072 as Stock Declined; Middleton & Co Maintains Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 968,557 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 16,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 250,370 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, down from 267,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 15.25 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

