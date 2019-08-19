Essex Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $902,088 as Shares Declined

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 302,422 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 312,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 1.49M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 5,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 110,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 116,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 6.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,038 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,806 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Financial Advisors holds 11,084 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt reported 15,056 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Midwest Financial Bank Division holds 1.66% or 151,099 shares. The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 44,497 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 112,627 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr stated it has 94,984 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company accumulated 0.25% or 4,686 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadence Mngmt Ltd reported 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,800 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 155,700 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 0.91% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,805 shares. Putnam Limited accumulated 0% or 17,350 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 139,865 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Company owns 6,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 1,448 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,600 shares. 47,815 were reported by Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership. Highland Capital Limited Liability holds 3,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valley Advisers has 7,474 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,475 shares.