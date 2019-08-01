Essex Financial Services Trimmed Its Costco Wholesalecorp (COST) Holding by $411,642; Masters Capital Management Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Decreased by $13.60 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesalecorp (COST) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,671 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 4,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesalecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $275.63. About 1.89M shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 26.58M shares traded or 59.80% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $28.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oakbrook Ltd owns 51,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 230,305 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 3.48 million shares. 459,990 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Nomura Asset Management Comm holds 15,800 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 22,000 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 15,450 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 11,204 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Management. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Regions has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2,281 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 343,805 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 671,756 shares. Schneider Capital Management stated it has 7.87% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Geode Ltd holds 5.27 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 603,894 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,667 shares. Hendley & accumulated 1,890 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hills National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aqr Management Ltd holds 0.43% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 27,443 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clarkston Partners Ltd Llc invested in 1,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,540 are owned by Schnieders Cap Management Llc. South State holds 49,561 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burns J W And Company New York holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,803 shares. Shell Asset Communication reported 45,469 shares stake. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 96,348 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.