Essex Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $310,608; Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Position in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) as Share Price Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 11.09 million shares traded or 52.41% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 6,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 66,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 25.46M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Advsrs Ltd invested in 12.58 million shares or 8.44% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 356,760 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,200 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.06% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,429 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 1.6% or 184,175 shares. 1,200 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Moors And Cabot holds 0.91% or 481,394 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 12,061 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 5.15M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.21M shares. 141,127 were accumulated by C V Starr And Com. Blair William And Il has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Group Ltd has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,794 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 17,789 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Company reported 83,406 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 149,851 shares stake. Tctc Llc reported 14,300 shares. Pacifica Capital Invs Lc reported 11,435 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 106,628 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Vision has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Howe Rusling accumulated 106,255 shares. 8,421 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Arga Inv Mgmt Lp holds 45,225 shares. Ami Inv Management reported 160,017 shares. 151,700 are owned by Intact Investment Management. Burns J W Company Ny has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

