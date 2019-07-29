Essex Financial Services Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Upped by $306,402; As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Increased Stake

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 238,957 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 40,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 1,706 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.