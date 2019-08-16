Essex Financial Services Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Holder Knott David M Lowered Its Holding by $4.37 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 373,585 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $203.64. About 3.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares to 329,558 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

