Essex Financial Services Raised By $306,402 Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 6,393 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 565,450 shares with $69.65M value, down from 571,843 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 4.69M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 91.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 1,374 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 2,874 shares with $643,000 value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $282.05. About 339,566 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 823,984 shares to 2.12 million valued at $102.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,646 shares and now owns 13,276 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,857 shares to 25,204 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,296 shares and now owns 9,579 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 2,405 shares valued at $501,875 was made by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 47,714 shares valued at $9.85 million was made by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of stock.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.