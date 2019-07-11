Essex Financial Services Raised Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holding By $812,630; Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Holding

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) stake by 24.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 4,465 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 22,361 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 17,896 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg now has $427.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 15.29M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) stake by 61.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 96,478 shares as Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 59,910 shares with $448,000 value, down from 156,388 last quarter. Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr now has $382.32 million valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 94,130 shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 319 shares to 1,706 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,361 shares and now owns 25,660 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 37% Earnings Growth, Did Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 271,685 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp Inc owns 7,045 shares. 3,947 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Of London Invest Management Limited owns 97,606 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 592,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 21,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability owns 237,459 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 223,762 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 3,694 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 346,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City reported 2,000 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Svcs has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 378,250 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 26,091 shares to 70,030 valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Farfetch Ltd stake by 77,797 shares and now owns 111,671 shares. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was raised too.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2017.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $715 activity. Shares for $715 were bought by Hill Catharine B.