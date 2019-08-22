Essex Financial Services Position In Exelon (EXC) Was Has Upped; Mts Systems (MTSC) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Lifted Stake by $1.82 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 109,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 75,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 10,369 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 744,146 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,034 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 243 are held by Dubuque Natl Bank And. Moreover, First Bank Of Omaha has 0.25% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 66,095 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 18,150 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Invesco holds 351,881 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 23,612 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,525 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 5,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 5,100 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares to 130,896 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,429 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares to 25,660 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,367 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.