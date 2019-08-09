Essex Financial Services Position in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Lifted by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Holding

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 152,853 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 5.49 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 368,890 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York, a New York-based fund reported 53,012 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 213,576 shares. Foothills Asset Limited has 1.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lincoln Natl holds 23,816 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 5,108 are owned by Peddock Cap Advisors. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 74,332 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Monarch Management reported 17,417 shares stake. South Dakota Council owns 53,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 32,597 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares to 60,266 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,360 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,000 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Gru invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Alps holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 174,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 80,000 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 2 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,179 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 2,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.02% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 1,010 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). State Street has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 53,696 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% or 62,980 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 64,580 shares in its portfolio.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesalecorp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,701 shares to 2,671 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds Finls Etf (VFH) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,216 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).