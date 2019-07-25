Essex Financial Services Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $704,880 as Valuation Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Increased Visa (V) Holding by $1.48 Million; Market Value Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $13.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1987.55. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.79. About 4.41M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Law360.com published: “NYSE And Nasdaq Claim SEC Official ‘Tainted’ Fees Ruling – Law360” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 96,894 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.23% stake. Stockbridge Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.06M shares or 6.09% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company reported 586,793 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt stated it has 26,643 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 86,599 shares. Fin Mgmt Pro has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs, New York-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Kings Point Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 15,300 are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Odey Asset Management reported 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,560 shares. Pictet North America has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,700 shares to 446,800 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,271 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 11.34% or 630,248 shares. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Cap Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 697 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd reported 1,600 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,447 shares. Cap Inv Counsel invested in 4,660 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,631 shares. California-based Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 465 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,638 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 29,066 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rothschild Partners Limited Co has 7,037 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Llc has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,271 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Sentinel Lba reported 240 shares.