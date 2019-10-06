Essex Financial Services Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $427,700 as Stock Price Declined; Jackson Square Partners Increased Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Position by $30.26 Million; Market Value Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 496,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.61M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 128,501 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 23,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

