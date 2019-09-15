Essex Financial Services Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position By $477,150; Technical Communications (TCCO) Shorts Increased By 258.7%

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 13.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 47,715 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 316,144 shares with $3.32 million value, down from 363,859 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $81.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) had an increase of 258.7% in short interest. TCCO’s SI was 16,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 258.7% from 4,600 shares previously. With 35,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s short sellers to cover TCCO’s short positions. The SI to Technical Communications Corporation’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 6,051 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) has declined 34.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satisfy a NASDAQ Continued Listing Rule and Notice of Compliance with Listing Rule Relating to Filing of Required Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Technical Communications Corporation Election of New Director – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Technical Communications Corporation Reports Nasdaq Acceptance of plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Technical Communications Corporation Announces orders valued at $2.7 Million to Secure Military Communications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. The firm primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special activities land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 1 investors sold Technical Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 53,961 shares or 31.38% more from 41,074 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 20,218 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 32,593 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 75 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1,000 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 146,677 were accumulated by Eastern National Bank. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. South Dakota Council invested in 0.31% or 1.44 million shares. 11,972 were reported by Advisory. Morgan Stanley invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 7,476 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta accumulated 89,164 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 3,439 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sequoia Advsrs Limited invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). General, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 23,550 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 91,545 shares. Montecito Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.05% or 16,228 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $11.08’s average target is 18.63% above currents $9.34 stock price. General Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report.