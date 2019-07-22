Essex Financial Services Increases Position in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI); As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased by $627,102 Its Position

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 238,847 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

