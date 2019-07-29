Essex Financial Services Increases Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX); American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $9.85 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $283.94 lastly. It is down 18.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.91M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $205.37. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84 million shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $251.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parkside Finance Financial Bank & holds 415 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 4,345 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 1.46M shares or 0.47% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.29% or 728,799 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 169,612 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 43,340 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 1,917 shares. The California-based Boltwood Capital Management has invested 0.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 339,008 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 12,200 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 209,504 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 54,625 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Co owns 4,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust owns 8,171 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 75,450 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,710 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3,760 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.34% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cleararc invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 1,470 are held by Conning. Guardian Tru Company reported 575 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 450 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

