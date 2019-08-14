Essex Financial Services Increased Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Stake by $1.26 Million; As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Valuation Declined, Shareholder North American Management Has Lifted Its Position

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 100,252 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 2.85 million shares traded or 348.03% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,259 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,049 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 1,400 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,566 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability accumulated 10,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 640 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 454,097 shares. Massachusetts-based North Management has invested 0.46% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com invested in 66,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 6,058 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 9,853 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 6,810 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 212,632 shares.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners names CFO Gallagher as new CEO; Sheridan to depart – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Units of AmeriGas Partners Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 13,353 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,770 shares to 9,025 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,706 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation.