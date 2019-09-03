Essex Financial Services Increased Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Holding; Shorts at Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Lowered By 28.96%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) had a decrease of 28.96% in short interest. ASMB’s SI was 894,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.96% from 1.26M shares previously. With 330,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s short sellers to cover ASMB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 144,654 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 84,230 shares as Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 870,621 shares with $13.66M value, up from 786,391 last quarter. Compass Diversifiedhldgs now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 97,680 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,767 shares to 64,125 valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,716 shares and now owns 250,370 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 70,995 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc owns 870,621 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Citigroup Inc reported 36,883 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company owns 0.8% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 1.05M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1,010 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc invested in 77,001 shares or 0% of the stock. 534 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 80,000 shares. Ashford Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 32,352 shares in its portfolio.